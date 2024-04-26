Market Analysts see Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

Community Health Systems, Inc. [NYSE: CYH] price surged by 7.26 percent to reach at $0.22.

The one-year CYH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.71. The average equity rating for CYH stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $4.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Community Health Systems, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Community Health Systems, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on CYH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems, Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04.

CYH Stock Performance Analysis:

Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.91. With this latest performance, CYH shares dropped by -0.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.17 for Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.09, while it was recorded at 2.99 for the last single week of trading, and 3.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Community Health Systems, Inc. Fundamentals:

Community Health Systems, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

CYH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Community Health Systems, Inc. go to -7.95%.

Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CYH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CYH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CYH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.