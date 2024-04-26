Intelligent Living Application Group Inc [ILAG] is -22.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc [NASDAQ: ILAG] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.56.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc stock has also gained 23.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ILAG stock has inclined by 44.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.74% and lost -22.29% year-on date.

The market cap for ILAG stock reached $10.17 million, with 18.06 million shares outstanding and 8.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 568.58K shares, ILAG reached a trading volume of 16452787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intelligent Living Application Group Inc [ILAG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intelligent Living Application Group Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ILAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

ILAG stock trade performance evaluation

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc [ILAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.82. With this latest performance, ILAG shares gained by 12.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ILAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.68 for Intelligent Living Application Group Inc [ILAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5368, while it was recorded at 0.5048 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7633 for the last 200 days.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc [ILAG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.05 and a Current Ratio set at 6.39.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc [ILAG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ILAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ILAG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ILAG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.