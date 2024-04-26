IMAC Holdings Inc [BACK] gain 130.77% so far this year. What now?

IMAC Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: BACK] price surged by 46.34 percent to reach at $1.62.

The one-year BACK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.25. The average equity rating for BACK stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on IMAC Holdings Inc [BACK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BACK shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BACK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IMAC Holdings Inc is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for BACK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69.

BACK Stock Performance Analysis:

IMAC Holdings Inc [BACK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.52. With this latest performance, BACK shares gained by 112.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 160.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BACK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.95 for IMAC Holdings Inc [BACK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.26, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 2.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IMAC Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

IMAC Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

IMAC Holdings Inc [BACK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BACK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BACK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BACK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.