ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN] Revenue clocked in at $26.97 billion, up 11.58% YTD: What’s Next?

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [NYSE: IBN] price surged by 1.57 percent to reach at $0.41.

The one-year IBN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.23. The average equity rating for IBN stock is currently 1.19, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBN shares is $29.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2018, representing the official price target for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18.

IBN Stock Performance Analysis:

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.60. With this latest performance, IBN shares gained by 2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.90 for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.88, while it was recorded at 26.17 for the last single week of trading, and 24.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR Fundamentals:

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.22.

IBN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR go to 21.30%.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IBN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in IBN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in IBN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.