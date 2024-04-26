Helmerich & Payne, Inc. [HP] Revenue clocked in at $2.75 billion, up 12.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. [NYSE: HP] price plunged by -4.69 percent to reach at -$1.99.

The one-year HP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.97. The average equity rating for HP stock is currently 2.64, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on Helmerich & Payne, Inc. [HP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HP shares is $45.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HP stock is a recommendation set at 2.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $44 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $41, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on HP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for HP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for HP in the course of the last twelve months was 11.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.92.

HP Stock Performance Analysis:

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. [HP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.77. With this latest performance, HP shares dropped by -2.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.09 for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. [HP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.62, while it was recorded at 41.68 for the last single week of trading, and 39.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Fundamentals:

Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.92 and a Current Ratio set at 2.16.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. [HP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.