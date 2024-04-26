Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS] stock Resumed by Wedbush analyst, price target now $4

Gossamer Bio Inc [NASDAQ: GOSS] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.67.

Gossamer Bio Inc stock has also loss -16.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GOSS stock has declined by -16.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 40.08% and lost -26.58% year-on date.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for GOSS stock reached $151.14 million, with 225.41 million shares outstanding and 188.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, GOSS reached a trading volume of 2484342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOSS shares is $5.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOSS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Gossamer Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $8 to $1.25. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Gossamer Bio Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gossamer Bio Inc is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

GOSS stock trade performance evaluation

Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.87. With this latest performance, GOSS shares dropped by -45.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.73 for Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1615, while it was recorded at 0.7285 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9773 for the last 200 days.

Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Gossamer Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.94 and a Current Ratio set at 5.94.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gossamer Bio Inc go to 5.20%.

Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GOSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GOSS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GOSS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.