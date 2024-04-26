For Azul S.A. ADR [AZUL], Analyst sees a drop to $9.50. What next?

Azul S.A. ADR [NYSE: AZUL] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $5.38.

Azul S.A. ADR stock has also loss -7.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AZUL stock has declined by -37.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.64% and lost -44.48% year-on date.

The market cap for AZUL stock reached $601.22 million, with 111.75 million shares outstanding and 111.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, AZUL reached a trading volume of 3440728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Azul S.A. ADR [AZUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZUL shares is $12.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZUL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Azul S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Azul S.A. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14.90 to $18.30, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on AZUL stock. On July 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for AZUL shares from 8 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azul S.A. ADR is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZUL in the course of the last twelve months was 1.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.27.

AZUL stock trade performance evaluation

Azul S.A. ADR [AZUL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.24. With this latest performance, AZUL shares dropped by -35.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.11 for Azul S.A. ADR [AZUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.32, while it was recorded at 5.68 for the last single week of trading, and 8.68 for the last 200 days.

Azul S.A. ADR [AZUL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Azul S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.27 and a Current Ratio set at 0.34.

Azul S.A. ADR [AZUL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AZUL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AZUL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AZUL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.