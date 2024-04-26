F.N.B. Corp. [FNB] stock Initiated by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $15

F.N.B. Corp. [NYSE: FNB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.37% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.74%.

Over the last 12 months, FNB stock rose by 21.93%. The one-year F.N.B. Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.69. The average equity rating for FNB stock is currently 1.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.89 billion, with 358.83 million shares outstanding and 354.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, FNB stock reached a trading volume of 2621301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on F.N.B. Corp. [FNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $15.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2023, representing the official price target for F.N.B. Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $15.50, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on FNB stock. On July 19, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FNB shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F.N.B. Corp. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNB in the course of the last twelve months was 12.93.

FNB Stock Performance Analysis:

F.N.B. Corp. [FNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.74. With this latest performance, FNB shares gained by 0.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.19 for F.N.B. Corp. [FNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.46, while it was recorded at 13.48 for the last single week of trading, and 12.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into F.N.B. Corp. Fundamentals:

F.N.B. Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.06.

FNB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corp. go to 10.00%.

F.N.B. Corp. [FNB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FNB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FNB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.