Deutsche Bank AG [DB] gain 32.25% so far this year. What now?

Deutsche Bank AG [NYSE: DB] closed the trading session at $17.92.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.25 percent and weekly performance of 13.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 78.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 36.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, DB reached to a volume of 6901562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Deutsche Bank AG [DB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DB shares is $16.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DB stock is a recommendation set at 2.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2024, representing the official price target for Deutsche Bank AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank AG is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50.

DB stock trade performance evaluation

Deutsche Bank AG [DB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.42. With this latest performance, DB shares gained by 16.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.88 for Deutsche Bank AG [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.85, while it was recorded at 16.61 for the last single week of trading, and 12.50 for the last 200 days.

Deutsche Bank AG [DB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Deutsche Bank AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Deutsche Bank AG [DB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank AG go to -1.39%.

Deutsche Bank AG [DB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.