Crown Castle Inc [CCI] is -18.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Crown Castle Inc [NYSE: CCI] loss -1.29% or -1.23 points to close at $94.21 with a heavy trading volume of 3334094 shares.

The daily chart for CCI points out that the company has recorded 6.91% gains over the past six months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, CCI reached to a volume of 3334094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Crown Castle Inc [CCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCI shares is $111.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Crown Castle Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $107 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Crown Castle Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on CCI stock. On December 05, 2023, analysts increased their price target for CCI shares from 90 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Castle Inc is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCI in the course of the last twelve months was 23.86.

Trading performance analysis for CCI stock

Crown Castle Inc [CCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, CCI shares dropped by -7.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.86 for Crown Castle Inc [CCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.94, while it was recorded at 95.08 for the last single week of trading, and 103.88 for the last 200 days.

Crown Castle Inc [CCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Castle Inc go to -8.44%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Crown Castle Inc [CCI]

The top three institutional holders of CCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.