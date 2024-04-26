Citigroup slashes price target on SLM Corp. [SLM] – find out why.

SLM Corp. [NASDAQ: SLM] loss -0.77% on the last trading session, reaching $21.93 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, SLM reached a trading volume of 2941980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SLM Corp. [SLM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLM shares is $24.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLM stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for SLM Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for SLM Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $20, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on SLM stock. On December 08, 2023, analysts increased their price target for SLM shares from 14 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLM Corp. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.97.

Trading performance analysis for SLM stock

SLM Corp. [SLM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.53. With this latest performance, SLM shares gained by 3.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.91 for SLM Corp. [SLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.88, while it was recorded at 21.67 for the last single week of trading, and 17.11 for the last 200 days.

SLM Corp. [SLM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM Corp. go to 29.58%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SLM Corp. [SLM]

The top three institutional holders of SLM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SLM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SLM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.