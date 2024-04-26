Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] Stock trading around $338.00 per share: What’s Next?

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] loss -7.02% or -25.52 points to close at $338.00 with a heavy trading volume of 6447220 shares.

The daily chart for CAT points out that the company has recorded 35.44% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, CAT reached to a volume of 6447220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $338.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $321 to $338. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $300 to $338, while TD Cowen kept a Outperform rating on CAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 9.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 17.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

Trading performance analysis for CAT stock

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.57. With this latest performance, CAT shares dropped by -5.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.60 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 348.71, while it was recorded at 355.41 for the last single week of trading, and 291.88 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 12.66%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.