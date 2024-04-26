BWS Financial slashes price target on Garrett Motion Inc [GTX] – find out why.

Garrett Motion Inc [NASDAQ: GTX] jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.88 at the close of the session, up 0.30%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, GTX reached a trading volume of 3989415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Garrett Motion Inc [GTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTX shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BWS Financial have made an estimate for Garrett Motion Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Garrett Motion Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

How has GTX stock performed recently?

Garrett Motion Inc [GTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.70. With this latest performance, GTX shares gained by 1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.51 for Garrett Motion Inc [GTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.61, while it was recorded at 9.68 for the last single week of trading, and 8.36 for the last 200 days.

Garrett Motion Inc [GTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Garrett Motion Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Earnings analysis for Garrett Motion Inc [GTX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Garrett Motion Inc go to 8.50%.

Insider trade positions for Garrett Motion Inc [GTX]

The top three institutional holders of GTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.