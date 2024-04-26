BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP] Is Currently -3.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

BHP Group Limited ADR [NYSE: BHP] loss -3.43% on the last trading session, reaching $57.21 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, BHP reached a trading volume of 3945088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHP shares is $60.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Liberum have made an estimate for BHP Group Limited ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2023, representing the official price target for BHP Group Limited ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $58, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on BHP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BHP Group Limited ADR is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHP in the course of the last twelve months was 11.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.22.

Trading performance analysis for BHP stock

BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.35. With this latest performance, BHP shares gained by 1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.68 for BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.96, while it was recorded at 58.36 for the last single week of trading, and 59.49 for the last 200 days.

BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

BHP Group Limited ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.22 and a Current Ratio set at 1.57.

BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP Group Limited ADR go to -10.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP]

The top three institutional holders of BHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BHP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BHP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.