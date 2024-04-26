Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Revenue clocked in at $102.37 million, down -33.24% YTD: What’s Next?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] slipped around -0.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.47 at the close of the session, down -2.76%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, BLDP reached a trading volume of 2726940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $4.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 3.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. On June 27, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for BLDP shares from 6 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52.

How has BLDP stock performed recently?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.18. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.95 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.96, while it was recorded at 2.57 for the last single week of trading, and 3.58 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.60 and a Current Ratio set at 12.25.

Earnings analysis for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Insider trade positions for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

