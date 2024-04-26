Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL] moved down -3.09: Why It’s Important

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [NASDAQ: AUTL] loss -3.09% on the last trading session, reaching $4.08 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, AUTL reached a trading volume of 3872781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUTL shares is $10.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUTL stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Bryan Garnier analysts kept a Buy rating on AUTL stock. On June 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AUTL shares from 6 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUTL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 417.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

Trading performance analysis for AUTL stock

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.00. With this latest performance, AUTL shares dropped by -33.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 135.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.65 for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.70, while it was recorded at 4.37 for the last single week of trading, and 4.40 for the last 200 days.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.11 and a Current Ratio set at 6.11.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL]

