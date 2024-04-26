Arista Networks Inc [ANET] Is Currently 3.92 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Arista Networks Inc [NYSE: ANET] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 3.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $264.76.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3534997 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arista Networks Inc stands at 4.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.73%.

The market cap for ANET stock reached $82.77 billion, with 312.25 million shares outstanding and 255.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, ANET reached a trading volume of 3534997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arista Networks Inc [ANET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANET shares is $298.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANET stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Arista Networks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Arista Networks Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $220 to $300, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on ANET stock. On October 31, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ANET shares from 185 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arista Networks Inc is set at 10.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANET in the course of the last twelve months was 41.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.31.

How has ANET stock performed recently?

Arista Networks Inc [ANET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.94. With this latest performance, ANET shares dropped by -11.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.15 for Arista Networks Inc [ANET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 278.61, while it was recorded at 252.45 for the last single week of trading, and 225.96 for the last 200 days.

Arista Networks Inc [ANET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Arista Networks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.31 and a Current Ratio set at 4.39.

Earnings analysis for Arista Networks Inc [ANET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arista Networks Inc go to 19.40%.

Insider trade positions for Arista Networks Inc [ANET]

The top three institutional holders of ANET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ANET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ANET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.