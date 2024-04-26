Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMRX] Stock trading around $5.90 per share: What’s Next?

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: AMRX] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -2.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.90.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3428180 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 5.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.82%.

The market cap for AMRX stock reached $1.82 billion, with 306.56 million shares outstanding and 111.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, AMRX reached a trading volume of 3428180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRX shares is $7.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $4 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on AMRX stock. On December 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AMRX shares from 4.50 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 91.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMRX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

How has AMRX stock performed recently?

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.07. With this latest performance, AMRX shares gained by 0.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 245.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.19 for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.71, while it was recorded at 5.63 for the last single week of trading, and 4.75 for the last 200 days.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Earnings analysis for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc go to -1.50%.

Insider trade positions for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMRX]

The top three institutional holders of AMRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AMRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AMRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.