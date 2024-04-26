Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] Revenue clocked in at $10.46 billion, up 14.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE: ALK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.72% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.25%.

Over the last 12 months, ALK stock rose by 4.82%. The one-year Alaska Air Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.73. The average equity rating for ALK stock is currently 1.77, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.60 billion, with 126.09 million shares outstanding and 125.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, ALK stock reached a trading volume of 2788028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALK shares is $55.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALK stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Alaska Air Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $41 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Alaska Air Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $51, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on ALK stock. On January 26, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for ALK shares from 45 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaska Air Group Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.11.

ALK Stock Performance Analysis:

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, ALK shares gained by 11.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.24 for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.18, while it was recorded at 44.88 for the last single week of trading, and 39.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alaska Air Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Alaska Air Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.65.

ALK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alaska Air Group Inc. go to 16.43%.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ALK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ALK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ALK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.