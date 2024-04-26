Aclarion Inc [ACON] moved up 36.35: Why It’s Important

Aclarion Inc [NASDAQ: ACON] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.39.

Aclarion Inc stock has also gained 32.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACON stock has declined by -78.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -92.38% and lost -87.73% year-on date.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for ACON stock reached $2.81 million, with 7.15 million shares outstanding and 6.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, ACON reached a trading volume of 114826370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aclarion Inc [ACON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACON shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACON stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aclarion Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.10.

ACON stock trade performance evaluation

Aclarion Inc [ACON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.27. With this latest performance, ACON shares gained by 21.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.26 for Aclarion Inc [ACON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5050, while it was recorded at 0.3074 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5074 for the last 200 days.

Aclarion Inc [ACON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Aclarion Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.37 and a Current Ratio set at 0.37.

Aclarion Inc [ACON]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ACON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ACON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ACON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.