why McDonald’s Corp [MCD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $322.43

McDonald’s Corp [NYSE: MCD] slipped around -0.13 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $276.75 at the close of the session, down -0.05%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, MCD reached a trading volume of 4009239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about McDonald’s Corp [MCD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $322.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2024, representing the official price target for McDonald’s Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $291 to $341, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on MCD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corp is set at 3.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 27.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

How has MCD stock performed recently?

McDonald’s Corp [MCD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.52. With this latest performance, MCD shares dropped by -0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.59 for McDonald’s Corp [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 282.41, while it was recorded at 274.44 for the last single week of trading, and 281.34 for the last 200 days.

McDonald’s Corp [MCD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

McDonald’s Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Earnings analysis for McDonald’s Corp [MCD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corp go to 7.27%.

Insider trade positions for McDonald’s Corp [MCD]

The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MCD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MCD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.