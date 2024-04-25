why Equinor ASA ADR [EQNR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.35

Equinor ASA ADR [NYSE: EQNR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.07% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.55%.

Over the last 12 months, EQNR stock rose by 1.68%. The one-year Equinor ASA ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.56. The average equity rating for EQNR stock is currently 2.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $80.34 billion, with 2.96 billion shares outstanding and 2.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, EQNR stock reached a trading volume of 3237818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Equinor ASA ADR [EQNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQNR shares is $31.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Equinor ASA ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-25-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $26.40 to $28.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Equinor ASA ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinor ASA ADR is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQNR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

EQNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Equinor ASA ADR [EQNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, EQNR shares dropped by -0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.15 for Equinor ASA ADR [EQNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.48, while it was recorded at 27.18 for the last single week of trading, and 30.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equinor ASA ADR Fundamentals:

Equinor ASA ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

EQNR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinor ASA ADR go to 5.80%.

Equinor ASA ADR [EQNR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EQNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EQNR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EQNR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.