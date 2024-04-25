why Chubb Limited [CB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $270.95

Chubb Limited [NYSE: CB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.75% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.21%.

Over the last 12 months, CB stock rose by 21.16%. The one-year Chubb Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.31. The average equity rating for CB stock is currently 2.07, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $98.60 billion, with 405.27 million shares outstanding and 403.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, CB stock reached a trading volume of 3184855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chubb Limited [CB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CB shares is $270.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CB stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Chubb Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $238 to $275. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2024, representing the official price target for Chubb Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $254, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on CB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chubb Limited is set at 3.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for CB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CB in the course of the last twelve months was 7.15.

CB Stock Performance Analysis:

Chubb Limited [CB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.21. With this latest performance, CB shares dropped by -4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.06 for Chubb Limited [CB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 252.22, while it was recorded at 248.00 for the last single week of trading, and 225.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chubb Limited Fundamentals:

Chubb Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.27.

CB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chubb Limited go to 17.70%.

Chubb Limited [CB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.