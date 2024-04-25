why Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $93.54

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [NYSE: CP] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -6.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $81.93.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5693475 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stands at 2.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.97%.

The market cap for CP stock reached $76.39 billion, with 932.43 million shares outstanding and 932.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, CP reached a trading volume of 5693475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $93.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2024, representing the official price target for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for CP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for CP in the course of the last twelve months was 63.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.46.

How has CP stock performed recently?

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.38. With this latest performance, CP shares dropped by -6.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.53 for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.07, while it was recorded at 84.94 for the last single week of trading, and 79.43 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.46 and a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

Earnings analysis for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited go to 12.30%.

Insider trade positions for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]

The top three institutional holders of CP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.