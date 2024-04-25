why Applovin Corp [APP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $72.21

Applovin Corp [NASDAQ: APP] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -2.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $69.70.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3848862 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Applovin Corp stands at 4.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.82%.

The market cap for APP stock reached $23.84 billion, with 268.77 million shares outstanding and 162.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, APP reached a trading volume of 3848862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applovin Corp [APP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $72.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Applovin Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Applovin Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $50, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on APP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applovin Corp is set at 3.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for APP in the course of the last twelve months was 22.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.71.

How has APP stock performed recently?

Applovin Corp [APP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, APP shares dropped by -3.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 339.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.44 for Applovin Corp [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.91, while it was recorded at 68.88 for the last single week of trading, and 45.53 for the last 200 days.

Applovin Corp [APP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Applovin Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.71 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

Earnings analysis for Applovin Corp [APP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applovin Corp go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Applovin Corp [APP]

The top three institutional holders of APP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in APP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in APP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.