Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Wayfair Inc [W]. What else is Wall St. saying

Wayfair Inc [NYSE: W] plunged by -$4.83 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $52.92.

Wayfair Inc stock has also loss -3.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, W stock has declined by -3.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.84% and lost -14.23% year-on date.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for W stock reached $6.37 billion, with 92.46 million shares outstanding and 85.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.06M shares, W reached a trading volume of 6762827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wayfair Inc [W]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $69.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 1.97. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-25-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $65 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on W stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc is set at 3.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53.

W stock trade performance evaluation

Wayfair Inc [W] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.34. With this latest performance, W shares dropped by -16.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.97 for Wayfair Inc [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.27, while it was recorded at 54.76 for the last single week of trading, and 59.39 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc [W]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Wayfair Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Wayfair Inc [W]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in W stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in W stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.