Wall Street Analyst Initiated GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]. What else is Wall St. saying

GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE: EAF] closed the trading session at $1.65.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.66 percent and weekly performance of 10.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -48.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, EAF reached to a volume of 5152493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAF shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAF stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for GrafTech International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $10 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for GrafTech International Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on EAF stock. On June 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EAF shares from 9 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrafTech International Ltd. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAF in the course of the last twelve months was 29.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.73.

EAF stock trade performance evaluation

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.74. With this latest performance, EAF shares gained by 28.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.03 for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5452, while it was recorded at 1.5620 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7053 for the last 200 days.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

GrafTech International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.73 and a Current Ratio set at 3.54.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrafTech International Ltd. go to -5.87%.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EAF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EAF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EAF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.