Wall Street Analyst Downgrade UBS Group AG [UBS]. What else is Wall St. saying

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] closed the trading session at $27.36.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.46 percent and weekly performance of -2.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, UBS reached to a volume of 3248049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UBS Group AG [UBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $31.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2024, representing the official price target for UBS Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.93.

UBS stock trade performance evaluation

UBS Group AG [UBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.67. With this latest performance, UBS shares dropped by -13.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.07 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.58, while it was recorded at 27.98 for the last single week of trading, and 26.79 for the last 200 days.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

UBS Group AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UBS Group AG [UBS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UBS Group AG posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 10.12%.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in UBS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in UBS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.