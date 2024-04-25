Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] stock Upgrade by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $460

Unitedhealth Group Inc [NYSE: UNH] gained 0.23% or 1.12 points to close at $487.30 with a heavy trading volume of 3722748 shares.

The daily chart for UNH points out that the company has recorded -6.57% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, UNH reached to a volume of 3722748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $568.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Unitedhealth Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Unitedhealth Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $550 to $480, while HSBC Securities kept a Reduce rating on UNH stock. On October 16, 2023, analysts increased their price target for UNH shares from 520 to 640.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unitedhealth Group Inc is set at 11.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 42.72.

Trading performance analysis for UNH stock

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73. With this latest performance, UNH shares gained by 0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.25 for Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 487.25, while it was recorded at 491.80 for the last single week of trading, and 508.46 for the last 200 days.

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Unitedhealth Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unitedhealth Group Inc go to 12.93%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]

The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in UNH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in UNH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.