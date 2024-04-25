Trade Desk Inc [TTD] moved up 3.36: Why It’s Important

Trade Desk Inc [NASDAQ: TTD] gained 3.36% or 2.72 points to close at $83.79 with a heavy trading volume of 6445418 shares.

The daily chart for TTD points out that the company has recorded 13.78% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, TTD reached to a volume of 6445418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trade Desk Inc [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $97.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 1.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Trade Desk Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Trade Desk Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $73 to $80, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on TTD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trade Desk Inc is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 74.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.72.

Trading performance analysis for TTD stock

Trade Desk Inc [TTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, TTD shares dropped by -4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.83 for Trade Desk Inc [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.82, while it was recorded at 80.16 for the last single week of trading, and 77.36 for the last 200 days.

Trade Desk Inc [TTD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Trade Desk Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.72 and a Current Ratio set at 1.72.

Trade Desk Inc [TTD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trade Desk Inc go to 24.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Trade Desk Inc [TTD]

The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TTD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TTD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.