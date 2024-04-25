State Street Corp. [STT] is -4.09% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

State Street Corp. [NYSE: STT] loss -0.13% on the last trading session, reaching $74.29 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, STT reached a trading volume of 8571887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about State Street Corp. [STT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STT shares is $86.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STT stock is a recommendation set at 2.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for State Street Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $69 to $92. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2024, representing the official price target for State Street Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $90 to $72, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on STT stock. On July 17, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for STT shares from 84 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for State Street Corp. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for STT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for STT in the course of the last twelve months was 10.00.

Trading performance analysis for STT stock

State Street Corp. [STT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, STT shares dropped by -1.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.37 for State Street Corp. [STT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.99, while it was recorded at 73.92 for the last single week of trading, and 71.71 for the last 200 days.

State Street Corp. [STT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

State Street Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.69.

State Street Corp. [STT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for State Street Corp. go to 6.63%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at State Street Corp. [STT]

