S&P Global Inc [SPGI] Stock trading around $413.28 per share: What’s Next?

S&P Global Inc [NYSE: SPGI] slipped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $413.28 at the close of the session, down 0.00%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, SPGI reached a trading volume of 3127449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about S&P Global Inc [SPGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPGI shares is $493.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for S&P Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2023, representing the official price target for S&P Global Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for S&P Global Inc is set at 6.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPGI in the course of the last twelve months was 37.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

How has SPGI stock performed recently?

S&P Global Inc [SPGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.28. With this latest performance, SPGI shares dropped by -1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.83 for S&P Global Inc [SPGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 424.02, while it was recorded at 413.88 for the last single week of trading, and 408.31 for the last 200 days.

S&P Global Inc [SPGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

S&P Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Earnings analysis for S&P Global Inc [SPGI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for S&P Global Inc go to 12.94%.

Insider trade positions for S&P Global Inc [SPGI]

The top three institutional holders of SPGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SPGI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SPGI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.