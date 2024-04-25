Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT] is 72.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Red Cat Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: RCAT] price surged by 26.67 percent to reach at $0.32.

The one-year RCAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.6. The average equity rating for RCAT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCAT shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Red Cat Holdings Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

RCAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.04. With this latest performance, RCAT shares gained by 95.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.83 for Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8407, while it was recorded at 1.2400 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8787 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Red Cat Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Red Cat Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.61 and a Current Ratio set at 5.34.

Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RCAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in RCAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in RCAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.