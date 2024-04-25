reAlpha Tech Corp. [AIRE] moved up 92.05: Why It’s Important

reAlpha Tech Corp. [NASDAQ: AIRE] gained 92.05% on the last trading session, reaching $1.16 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, AIRE reached a trading volume of 30467828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about reAlpha Tech Corp. [AIRE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for reAlpha Tech Corp. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for AIRE stock

reAlpha Tech Corp. [AIRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.56. With this latest performance, AIRE shares dropped by -6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -99.71% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.40 for reAlpha Tech Corp. [AIRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2492, while it was recorded at 0.7570 for the last single week of trading.

reAlpha Tech Corp. [AIRE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

reAlpha Tech Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at reAlpha Tech Corp. [AIRE]

The top three institutional holders of AIRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AIRE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AIRE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.