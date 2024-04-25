Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF] fell -50.63% so far this year. What now?

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [NASDAQ: WOOF] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -1.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.56.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3259862 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc stands at 5.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.14%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for WOOF stock reached $420.54 million, with 231.16 million shares outstanding and 135.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, WOOF reached a trading volume of 3259862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $2.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $3, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on WOOF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

How has WOOF stock performed recently?

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, WOOF shares dropped by -20.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.21 for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1812, while it was recorded at 1.6020 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8676 for the last 200 days.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.24 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Earnings analysis for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc go to 48.80%.

Insider trade positions for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]

The top three institutional holders of WOOF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WOOF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WOOF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.