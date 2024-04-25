Northland Capital slashes price target on Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR] – find out why.

Vertex Energy Inc [NASDAQ: VTNR] slipped around -0.25 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.43 at the close of the session, down -14.88%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, VTNR reached a trading volume of 3899161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

What do top market gurus say about Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $2.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

How has VTNR stock performed recently?

Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.04. With this latest performance, VTNR shares gained by 2.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.81 for Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3625, while it was recorded at 1.4920 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2955 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vertex Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 1.07.

Earnings analysis for Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR]

The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in VTNR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in VTNR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.