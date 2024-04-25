Needham slashes price target on Biogen Inc [BIIB] – find out why.

Biogen Inc [NASDAQ: BIIB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.56% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.12%.

Over the last 12 months, BIIB stock dropped by -31.29%. The one-year Biogen Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.37. The average equity rating for BIIB stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.36 billion, with 144.90 million shares outstanding and 144.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, BIIB stock reached a trading volume of 3247357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Biogen Inc [BIIB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIIB shares is $290.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIIB stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Biogen Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $315 to $240. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2024, representing the official price target for Biogen Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $311 to $276, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on BIIB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biogen Inc is set at 4.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIIB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.22.

BIIB Stock Performance Analysis:

Biogen Inc [BIIB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.12. With this latest performance, BIIB shares dropped by -6.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIIB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.70 for Biogen Inc [BIIB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 213.43, while it was recorded at 194.84 for the last single week of trading, and 244.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Biogen Inc Fundamentals:

Biogen Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.26 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

BIIB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIIB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Biogen Inc go to 2.80%.

Biogen Inc [BIIB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BIIB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BIIB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BIIB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.