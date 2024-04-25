Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS] is -48.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NASDAQ: NVTS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.97% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.90%.

Over the last 12 months, NVTS stock dropped by -35.87%. The one-year Navitas Semiconductor Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.38. The average equity rating for NVTS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $740.30 million, with 179.20 million shares outstanding and 117.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, NVTS stock reached a trading volume of 2647894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVTS shares is $9.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Navitas Semiconductor Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Navitas Semiconductor Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on NVTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navitas Semiconductor Corp is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

NVTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.90. With this latest performance, NVTS shares dropped by -6.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.35 for Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.96, while it was recorded at 3.82 for the last single week of trading, and 6.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Navitas Semiconductor Corp Fundamentals:

Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.68 and a Current Ratio set at 4.14.

NVTS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navitas Semiconductor Corp go to 20.00%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NVTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NVTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NVTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.