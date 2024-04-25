Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN] moved up 38.10: Why It’s Important

Mullen Automotive Inc [NASDAQ: MULN] jumped around 1.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.77 at the close of the session, up 38.10%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 697.65K shares, MULN reached a trading volume of 12712074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for MULN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 66.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.58.

How has MULN stock performed recently?

Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.90. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -17.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.43 for Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.38, while it was recorded at 2.91 for the last single week of trading, and 34.89 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Mullen Automotive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

Insider trade positions for Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN]

The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MULN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MULN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.