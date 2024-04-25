Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO] Revenue clocked in at $3.78 billion, down -29.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: MLCO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.13% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.03%.

Over the last 12 months, MLCO stock dropped by -54.76%. The one-year Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.27. The average equity rating for MLCO stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.74 billion, with 437.09 million shares outstanding and 436.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, MLCO stock reached a trading volume of 2760933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLCO shares is $10.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16.30, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on MLCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73.

MLCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.03. With this latest performance, MLCO shares dropped by -8.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.14 for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.41, while it was recorded at 6.20 for the last single week of trading, and 8.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

MLCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR go to 8.00%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MLCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MLCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MLCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.