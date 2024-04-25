Matador Resources Co [MTDR] moved up 0.23: Why It’s Important

Matador Resources Co [NYSE: MTDR] jumped around 0.15 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $65.29 at the close of the session, up 0.23%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, MTDR reached a trading volume of 3106781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Matador Resources Co [MTDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTDR shares is $77.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Matador Resources Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $66 to $78. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Matador Resources Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on MTDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matador Resources Co is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTDR in the course of the last twelve months was 33.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

How has MTDR stock performed recently?

Matador Resources Co [MTDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, MTDR shares dropped by -4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.47 for Matador Resources Co [MTDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.97, while it was recorded at 64.89 for the last single week of trading, and 59.68 for the last 200 days.

Matador Resources Co [MTDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Matador Resources Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

Earnings analysis for Matador Resources Co [MTDR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Matador Resources Co go to 10.40%.

Insider trade positions for Matador Resources Co [MTDR]

The top three institutional holders of MTDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MTDR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MTDR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.