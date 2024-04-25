Masco Corp. [MAS] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $70

Masco Corp. [NYSE: MAS] loss -4.48% or -3.27 points to close at $69.74 with a heavy trading volume of 4613848 shares.

The daily chart for MAS points out that the company has recorded 40.10% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, MAS reached to a volume of 4613848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Masco Corp. [MAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $81.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Masco Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Masco Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on MAS stock. On April 28, 2023, analysts increased their price target for MAS shares from 55 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corp. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

Trading performance analysis for MAS stock

Masco Corp. [MAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.62. With this latest performance, MAS shares dropped by -8.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.39 for Masco Corp. [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.19, while it was recorded at 71.78 for the last single week of trading, and 63.71 for the last 200 days.

Masco Corp. [MAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Masco Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.68.

Masco Corp. [MAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corp. go to 9.48%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Masco Corp. [MAS]

The top three institutional holders of MAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MAS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MAS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.