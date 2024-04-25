Market cap of Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. [ZPTA] reaches 47.98M – now what?

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ZPTA] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 3.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.61.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12791878 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. stands at 9.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 28.74%.

The market cap for ZPTA stock reached $47.98 million, with 29.80 million shares outstanding and 18.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 654.85K shares, ZPTA reached a trading volume of 12791878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. [ZPTA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. is set at 0.84 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has ZPTA stock performed recently?

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. [ZPTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.86. With this latest performance, ZPTA shares dropped by -83.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZPTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.37 for Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. [ZPTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.3186, while it was recorded at 1.7180 for the last single week of trading, and 9.9201 for the last 200 days.

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. [ZPTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.22 and a Current Ratio set at 0.22.

Insider trade positions for Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. [ZPTA]

The top three institutional holders of ZPTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ZPTA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ZPTA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.