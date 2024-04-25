Market cap of BranchOut Food Inc [BOF] reaches 8.40M – now what?

BranchOut Food Inc [NASDAQ: BOF] surged by $0.91 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.08.

BranchOut Food Inc stock has also gained 79.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BOF stock has inclined by 87.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.55% and gained 71.90% year-on date.

The market cap for BOF stock reached $8.40 million, with 4.04 million shares outstanding and 2.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 70.92K shares, BOF reached a trading volume of 107077653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BranchOut Food Inc [BOF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for BranchOut Food Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

BOF stock trade performance evaluation

BranchOut Food Inc [BOF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 79.31. With this latest performance, BOF shares dropped by -0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.55% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.40 for BranchOut Food Inc [BOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9400, while it was recorded at 1.3300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8700 for the last 200 days.

BranchOut Food Inc [BOF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

BranchOut Food Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.72 and a Current Ratio set at 2.15.

BranchOut Food Inc [BOF]: Institutional Ownership

