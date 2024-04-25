Loop Capital lifts DoorDash Inc [DASH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DoorDash Inc [NASDAQ: DASH] price plunged by -2.01 percent to reach at -$2.6.

The one-year DASH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.08. The average equity rating for DASH stock is currently 1.82, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DoorDash Inc [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $137.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price from $118 to $164. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2024, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $165, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on DASH stock. On March 15, 2024, analysts increased their price target for DASH shares from 53 to 127.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc is set at 4.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 37.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.63.

DASH Stock Performance Analysis:

DoorDash Inc [DASH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.16. With this latest performance, DASH shares dropped by -8.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.26 for DoorDash Inc [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.60, while it was recorded at 128.13 for the last single week of trading, and 99.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DoorDash Inc Fundamentals:

DoorDash Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.63 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

DoorDash Inc [DASH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DASH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DASH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.