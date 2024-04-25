JP Morgan slashes price target on Copart, Inc. [CPRT] – find out why.

Copart, Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRT] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 1.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $54.93.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3716062 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Copart, Inc. stands at 1.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.80%.

The market cap for CPRT stock reached $52.81 billion, with 957.34 million shares outstanding and 873.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.73M shares, CPRT reached a trading volume of 3716062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Copart, Inc. [CPRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRT shares is $55.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Copart, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Copart, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on CPRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copart, Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 61.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.78.

How has CPRT stock performed recently?

Copart, Inc. [CPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, CPRT shares dropped by -3.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.58 for Copart, Inc. [CPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.45, while it was recorded at 53.72 for the last single week of trading, and 48.43 for the last 200 days.

Copart, Inc. [CPRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Copart, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.78 and a Current Ratio set at 6.86.

Earnings analysis for Copart, Inc. [CPRT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copart, Inc. go to 22.30%.

Insider trade positions for Copart, Inc. [CPRT]

The top three institutional holders of CPRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CPRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CPRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.