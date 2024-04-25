Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] Revenue clocked in at $26.82 billion, up 12.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -0.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $64.61.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7307600 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Johnson Controls International plc stands at 1.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.74%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for JCI stock reached $44.03 billion, with 680.37 million shares outstanding and 675.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, JCI reached a trading volume of 7307600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $67.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on JCI stock. On January 31, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for JCI shares from 65 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 24.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

How has JCI stock performed recently?

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.95 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.28, while it was recorded at 64.37 for the last single week of trading, and 57.88 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Earnings analysis for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 11.65%.

Insider trade positions for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in JCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.