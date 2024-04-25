Jefferies lifts TE Connectivity Ltd [TEL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TE Connectivity Ltd [NYSE: TEL] closed the trading session at $140.00.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.36 percent and weekly performance of -1.05 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, TEL reached to a volume of 5767071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEL shares is $164.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for TE Connectivity Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2024, representing the official price target for TE Connectivity Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $144, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on TEL stock. On October 06, 2023, analysts increased their price target for TEL shares from 115 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TE Connectivity Ltd is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

TE Connectivity Ltd [TEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.05. With this latest performance, TEL shares dropped by -1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.60 for TE Connectivity Ltd [TEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.57, while it was recorded at 141.61 for the last single week of trading, and 134.78 for the last 200 days.

TE Connectivity Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.86.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TE Connectivity Ltd go to 7.50%.

The top three institutional holders of TEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TEL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TEL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.