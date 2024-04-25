Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR] stock Initiated by Exane BNP Paribas analyst, price target now $92

Ingersoll-Rand Inc [NYSE: IR] gained 2.13% on the last trading session, reaching $92.50 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, IR reached a trading volume of 4208508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $100.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Ingersoll-Rand Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $81 to $89. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Ingersoll-Rand Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll-Rand Inc is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 29.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.67.

Trading performance analysis for IR stock

Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.27. With this latest performance, IR shares dropped by -2.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.36 for Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.28, while it was recorded at 89.81 for the last single week of trading, and 75.23 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ingersoll-Rand Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.67 and a Current Ratio set at 2.22.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll-Rand Inc go to 9.28%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR]

The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in IR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in IR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.