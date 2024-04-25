Honeywell International Inc [HON] Revenue clocked in at $36.65 billion, down -7.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Honeywell International Inc [NASDAQ: HON] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -0.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $194.79.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3445179 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Honeywell International Inc stands at 1.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.49%.

The market cap for HON stock reached $127.04 billion, with 652.18 million shares outstanding and 651.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, HON reached a trading volume of 3445179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Honeywell International Inc [HON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $221.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price from $195 to $240. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $220 to $193, while UBS kept a Sell rating on HON stock. On October 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HON shares from 206 to 194.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 29.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.93.

How has HON stock performed recently?

Honeywell International Inc [HON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.33. With this latest performance, HON shares dropped by -1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.13 for Honeywell International Inc [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 198.08, while it was recorded at 194.37 for the last single week of trading, and 194.81 for the last 200 days.

Honeywell International Inc [HON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Honeywell International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

Earnings analysis for Honeywell International Inc [HON]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc go to 8.45%.

Insider trade positions for Honeywell International Inc [HON]

The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.